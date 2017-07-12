(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    #CG17HolidayShoutout - CGA

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Laughlin 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    NEW LONDON, Conn. – Members of the Coast Guard Academy send a holiday greeting to friends and family, December 7, 2017.

    The Coast Guard Academy has cadets from all over the United States and several international countries, but not all can make it home for the holidays.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Laughlin

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 09:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572235
    VIRIN: 171207-G-KB946-0007
    Filename: DOD_105161130
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, #CG17HolidayShoutout - CGA, by PO2 Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    Maryland
    #CG17HolidayShoutout

