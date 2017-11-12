(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    7th MSC Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major Holiday Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.11.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Fred Maiocco, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Brown, command sergeant major of the 7th Mission Support Command, give a holiday shout-out to troops and families of the 7th MSC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 04:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572061
    VIRIN: 171211-A-HV276-001
    Filename: DOD_105160575
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major Holiday Shout-out, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    holiday season
    Holiday Shout out
    Army Reserve Europe
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7th MSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT