Brig. Gen. Fred Maiocco, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Brown, command sergeant major of the 7th Mission Support Command, give a holiday shout-out to troops and families of the 7th MSC.
Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 04:39
Category:
|Greetings
Video ID:
|572061
VIRIN:
|171211-A-HV276-001
Filename:
|DOD_105160575
Length:
|00:00:26
Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th MSC Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major Holiday Shout-out, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
