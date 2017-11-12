LTG Tetsuro Yamanoue Commanding General North Eastern Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and Lt. Gen Gary J. Volesky I Corps Commander attend a Victory Luncheon to commemorate the conclusion of Exercise Yama Sakura 73.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2017 03:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572060
|VIRIN:
|171211-M-WX324-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105160550
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, YamaSakura-Victory Luncheon, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT