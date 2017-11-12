(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    YamaSakura-Victory Luncheon

    JAPAN

    12.11.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    LTG Tetsuro Yamanoue Commanding General North Eastern Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and Lt. Gen Gary J. Volesky I Corps Commander attend a Victory Luncheon to commemorate the conclusion of Exercise Yama Sakura 73.

    Japan
    JGSDF
    I Corps
    Sendai
    YamaSakura
    Yama Sakura 73
    Victory Luncheon
    Hotel Metropolitan Sendai

