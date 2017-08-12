(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Carol of the Bells

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Kotico 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    The crew of USS Warrior (MCM 10), forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, sing parts of Carol of the Bells.

    Discrepancies:
    Boom mic/hand in top right corner of screen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.11.2017 01:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572009
    VIRIN: 171208-N-AE545-001
    Filename: DOD_105160346
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carol of the Bells, by PO3 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

