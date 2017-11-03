Swamp Foxes Evaluated at Tyndall

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 200 Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program (WSEP), at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on Mar. 11, 2017. The WSEP’s purpose is to evaluate a unit’s ability to effectively deliver munitions through all stages, from ammo build to weapons loading to the actual launching or dropping of the weapons from the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)