    Swamp Foxes Evaluated at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    More than 200 Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program (WSEP), at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on Mar. 11, 2017. The WSEP’s purpose is to evaluate a unit’s ability to effectively deliver munitions through all stages, from ammo build to weapons loading to the actual launching or dropping of the weapons from the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 22:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571992
    VIRIN: 170311-Z-QX261-050
    Filename: DOD_105159906
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Foxes Evaluated at Tyndall, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    Pilot
    Fighting Falcon
    Viper
    Florida
    Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    National Guard
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Tyndall
    Weapons Loading
    169FW
    WSEP
    Weapons Systems Evaluation Program
    Weapons System Test
    Weapons System Live Fire
    Training and Evaluation

