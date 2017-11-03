More than 200 Airmen from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard are deployed for the Weapons Systems Evaluation Program (WSEP), at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida on Mar. 11, 2017. The WSEP’s purpose is to evaluate a unit’s ability to effectively deliver munitions through all stages, from ammo build to weapons loading to the actual launching or dropping of the weapons from the aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571992
|VIRIN:
|170311-Z-QX261-050
|Filename:
|DOD_105159906
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Swamp Foxes Evaluated at Tyndall, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT