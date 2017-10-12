(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Refueling: An Inside Story

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A look at what goes into making an air refueling mission happen. Members of the 927th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 63th Air Refueling Squadron working together to complete the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 15:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 571940
    VIRIN: 171210-F-UY948-001
    Filename: DOD_105159404
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Refueling: An Inside Story, by SSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    KC-135
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Refueling
    Air Force
    Maintenance

