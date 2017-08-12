(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SoCal Fires: National Guard Bureau Chief briefed visits JFTB Los Alamitos

    JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard

    B-ROLL VIDEO WITH NO AUDIO TRACK: Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, receives a briefing at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, California, Fri., Dec. 8, 2017. Lengyel visited the base for a comprehensive briefing on the California National Guard's involvement with wildfire support in Southern California. Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, California National Guard Adjutant General, also met with Lengyel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571932
    VIRIN: 171208-Z-FD650-2001
    Filename: DOD_105159330
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
