B-ROLL VIDEO WITH NO AUDIO TRACK: Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, receives a briefing at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, California, Fri., Dec. 8, 2017. Lengyel visited the base for a comprehensive briefing on the California National Guard's involvement with wildfire support in Southern California. Maj. Gen. David S. Baldwin, California National Guard Adjutant General, also met with Lengyel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571932
|VIRIN:
|171208-Z-FD650-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_105159330
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US
This work, SoCal Fires: National Guard Bureau Chief briefed visits JFTB Los Alamitos, by SrA Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
