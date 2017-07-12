California National Guard remembers Soldiers lost at Pearl Harbor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/571929" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

76 years ago, three off-duty Soldiers from the California National Guard's 251st Coast Artillery Regiment became the first Americans killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Social media video remembers Cpl. Clyde C. Brown of Long Beach, Sgt. Henry C. Blackwell, Jr., 19, of South Gate, and Sgt. Warren D. Rasmussen, 19, of Compton. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman)