76 years ago, three off-duty Soldiers from the California National Guard's 251st Coast Artillery Regiment became the first Americans killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Social media video remembers Cpl. Clyde C. Brown of Long Beach, Sgt. Henry C. Blackwell, Jr., 19, of South Gate, and Sgt. Warren D. Rasmussen, 19, of Compton. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2017 14:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|571929
|VIRIN:
|171207-Z-FD650-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_105159309
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California National Guard remembers Soldiers lost at Pearl Harbor, by SrA Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT