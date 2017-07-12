(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    California National Guard remembers Soldiers lost at Pearl Harbor

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard

    76 years ago, three off-duty Soldiers from the California National Guard's 251st Coast Artillery Regiment became the first Americans killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Social media video remembers Cpl. Clyde C. Brown of Long Beach, Sgt. Henry C. Blackwell, Jr., 19, of South Gate, and Sgt. Warren D. Rasmussen, 19, of Compton. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    Date Posted: 12.10.2017
    This work, California National Guard remembers Soldiers lost at Pearl Harbor, by SrA Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    military history
    California National Guard
    history
    WWII
    World War II
    Attack on Pearl Harbor
    CalGuard

