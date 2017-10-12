The U.S. Forces are training with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and other armies from around the globe in Exercise Yama Sakura. The two forces worked together to target notional enemies on the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 23:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|571889
|VIRIN:
|171210-M-YO248-525
|Filename:
|DOD_105158576
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On Target -TV, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT