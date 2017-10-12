(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On Target -TV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.10.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    The U.S. Forces are training with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force and other armies from around the globe in Exercise Yama Sakura. The two forces worked together to target notional enemies on the battlefield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 23:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 571889
    VIRIN: 171210-M-YO248-525
    Filename: DOD_105158576
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On Target -TV, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    YamaSakura

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT