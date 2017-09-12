The R/V Atlantis, a U.S. Navy owned research vessel, deploys the cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle (CURV-21) off the coast of Comodoro Rivadavia, Argentina. The CURV is designed to meet the U.S. Navy’s deep ocean recovery requirements down to a maximum depth of 20,000 feet, and is being used to support the Argentine Navy’s search for the ARA San Juan (S-42) (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alex Cornell du Houx/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 22:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571872
|VIRIN:
|171209-N-AX559-014
|Filename:
|DOD_105158496
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Continues Support to Argentina in Search for A.R.A. San Juan, by LT Alexander M.D. Cornell du Houx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
