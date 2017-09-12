New adjutant general assumes command of Oklahoma National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/571859" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SPEECH - In a room of distinguished visitors and Soldiers and Airmen who represent the 9,000 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen of Oklahoma, Army Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson assumed the position of adjutant general of Oklahoma from Army Brig. Gen. Louis Wilham, interim adjutant general, in a change of command ceremony at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Dec. 9, 2017. Speech from Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, incoming adjutant general for Oklahoma