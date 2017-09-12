(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New adjutant general assumes command of Oklahoma National Guard

    NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bruce  

    Oklahoma National Guard

    SPEECH - In a room of distinguished visitors and Soldiers and Airmen who represent the 9,000 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen of Oklahoma, Army Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson assumed the position of adjutant general of Oklahoma from Army Brig. Gen. Louis Wilham, interim adjutant general, in a change of command ceremony at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Dec. 9, 2017. 

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: NORMAN, OK, US 
    This work, New adjutant general assumes command of Oklahoma National Guard, by SSG Christopher Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    the adjutant general
    Change of Command
    Oklahoma National Guard
    COCOklahoma2017

