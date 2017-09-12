Master Sgt. (Ret.) Leroy Petry, Medal of Honor recipient, speaks about his 23rd visit overseas with Wounded Warriors and Gold Star family members as part of Operation Proper Exit, and offers a holiday message to deployed service members during a visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 9, 2017. More than 120 injured service members have returned to Afghanistan and Iraq as part of Operation Proper Exit since Jun. 2009.
Petry guided three Wounded Warriors and three Gold Star family members during their battlefield circulation throughout Afghanistan that began on Dec. 6.
Date Taken:
|12.09.2017
Date Posted:
|12.09.2017 14:17
Category:
|Video Productions
Length:
|00:01:34
Location:
|AF
This work, Medal of Honor recipient returns with Wounded Warriors to Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
