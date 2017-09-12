Medal of Honor recipient returns with Wounded Warriors to Afghanistan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. (Ret.) Leroy Petry, Medal of Honor recipient, speaks about his 23rd visit overseas with Wounded Warriors and Gold Star family members as part of Operation Proper Exit, and offers a holiday message to deployed service members during a visit to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Dec. 9, 2017. More than 120 injured service members have returned to Afghanistan and Iraq as part of Operation Proper Exit since Jun. 2009.



Petry guided three Wounded Warriors and three Gold Star family members during their battlefield circulation throughout Afghanistan that began on Dec. 6.