(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    822 BDS Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NIGER

    12.09.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Webb 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Holiday Greetings from Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 10:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 571842
    VIRIN: 091217-F-WJ324-1007
    Filename: DOD_105158031
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: NE
    Hometown: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822 BDS Holiday Greeting, by TSgt Robert Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Greetings
    AFRICOM
    BDS
    Holidays
    holiday season
    Holiday greetings
    Holiday greeting
    409
    AFAF
    Niger
    Agadez
    435th AEW
    BDG
    435 AEW
    Air Base 201
    EABS
    EBDS
    822

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT