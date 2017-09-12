(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Navy Game Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    UKRAINE

    12.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Rector 

    New York National Guard

    27th IBCT soldiers deployed to Ukraine sends the Army best wishes in their game against the Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.09.2017 10:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 571836
    VIRIN: 171209-A-EL858-586
    Filename: DOD_105158025
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: UA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy Game Shoutout, by SGT Alexander Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Europe
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Orion
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    New York Army National Guard
    USAREUR
    27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    27th
    Ukrainian Army
    Yavoriv
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine
    27 IBCT
    ARMYNAVY2017

