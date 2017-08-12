Pacific Army Dive team conducts underwater change of command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With the unique mission as the Army’s only underwater engineering asset in the across the 9,000 mile wide Pacific theater, the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment conducted it’s change of command ceremony in the environment its Soldiers know best - underwater.



One of only 6 dive teams in the Army, 7th Dive supports U.S Pacific Command priorities and contingency operations by deploying engineering assets throughout the region to conduct underwater reconnaissance, demolition and salvage operations.



The unique unit, which falls under the 8th Theater Sustainment Command's 130th Engineer Brigade, changed leadership during a ceremony at the bottom of Scott Pool on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on December 8.



After leading the detachment through 18 months of missions across the region from Hawaii to Vietnam, Capt. Alessandro Licopoli, of Kansas City, MO, passed the honor to Capt. Ryan L. Neville of Springboro, OH.



(Video by Pfc. Geordan Tyquiengco)