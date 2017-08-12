(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Army Dive team conducts underwater change of command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    With the unique mission as the Army’s only underwater engineering asset in the across the 9,000 mile wide Pacific theater, the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment conducted it’s change of command ceremony in the environment its Soldiers know best - underwater.

    One of only 6 dive teams in the Army, 7th Dive supports U.S Pacific Command priorities and contingency operations by deploying engineering assets throughout the region to conduct underwater reconnaissance, demolition and salvage operations.

    The unique unit, which falls under the 8th Theater Sustainment Command's 130th Engineer Brigade, changed leadership during a ceremony at the bottom of Scott Pool on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on December 8.

    After leading the detachment through 18 months of missions across the region from Hawaii to Vietnam, Capt. Alessandro Licopoli, of Kansas City, MO, passed the honor to Capt. Ryan L. Neville of Springboro, OH.

    (Video by Pfc. Geordan Tyquiengco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 22:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 571730
    VIRIN: 171208-A-NB832-001
    Filename: DOD_105155810
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Army Dive team conducts underwater change of command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Army Pacific
    130th Engineer Brigade
    84th Engineer Battalion
    Army Diver
    change of command
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Dive Detachment
    7th Engineer Dive Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT