    Lilac Fire Interviews

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Cunliffe-Owen and Cal Fire Captain Bryan Carter talk about the lilac fire and Camp Pendleton's involvement on December 8, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)

    00:00:00-00:03:01 Jeff Cunliffe-Owen at the control center
    00:03:01-00:05:41 Bryan Carter on site of lilac fire

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 22:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 571727
    VIRIN: 171208-M-GL893-088
    Filename: DOD_105155804
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lilac Fire Interviews, by LCpl Lukas Kalinauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Helicopters
    USMC
    Marines
    Cal Fire
    Hueys
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    Lilac Fire
    Usmccalfire2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT