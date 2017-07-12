(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana Paschal 

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    A memorial ceremony is held at the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2017, as part of the 76th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2017
    This work, USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony, by PO2 Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

