A U.S. and Japan joint service memorial ceremony is held at the Banyan Tree on Ford Island, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2017, during the 76th Commemoration of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2017 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571703
|VIRIN:
|171208-N-WM467-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105155666
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. and Japan Joint Memorial Ceremony, by A1C Nathan Barbour and PO2 MARK S BRISON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
