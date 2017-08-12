(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. and Japan Joint Memorial Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Barbour and Petty Officer 2nd Class MARK S BRISON

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    A U.S. and Japan joint service memorial ceremony is held at the Banyan Tree on Ford Island, Hawaii, Dec. 8, 2017, during the 76th Commemoration of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571703
    VIRIN: 171208-N-WM467-001
    Filename: DOD_105155666
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Japan Joint Memorial Ceremony, by A1C Nathan Barbour and PO2 MARK S BRISON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PH76

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT