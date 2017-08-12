(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Hawkins and Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana Paschal

    Defense Media Activity Forward Center - Pacific   

    A memorial ceremony is held at the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2017, as part of the 76th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571701
    VIRIN: 171107-N-WM477-001
    Filename: DOD_105155637
    Length: 00:43:33
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony, by PO2 Nathan Hawkins and PO2 Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PH76

