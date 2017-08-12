A memorial ceremony is held at the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2017, as part of the 76th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2017 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|571701
|VIRIN:
|171107-N-WM477-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105155637
|Length:
|00:43:33
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Oklahoma Memorial Ceremony, by PO2 Nathan Hawkins and PO2 Aiyana Paschal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
