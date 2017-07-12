Combat Engineers from across Fort Carson compete in the Fort Carson Best Sapper Competition Dec. 6-7,2017. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asa Bingham)
This work, Fort Carson Best Sapper Competition 2017, by SGT Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
