3rd MAW supports firefighting in San Diego County

Two UH-1Y Venoms with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 support firefighting efforts by collecting water from Lake O'Neil at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 8. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) to support firefighting efforts against the #LilacFire in northern San Diego County. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Bickel/Released)
|12.08.2017
|12.08.2017 19:43
|Package
|571683
|171208-M-XH327-493
|DOD_105155520
|00:00:52
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
