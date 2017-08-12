(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd MAW supports firefighting in San Diego County

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Bickel 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Two UH-1Y Venoms with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 support firefighting efforts by collecting water from Lake O'Neil at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton​, Calif., Dec. 8. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE​) to support firefighting efforts against the #LilacFire in northern San Diego County. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Bickel/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 19:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
