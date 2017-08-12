3rd MAW supports firefighting in San Diego County

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two UH-1Y Venoms with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267 support firefighting efforts by collecting water from Lake O'Neil at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton​, Calif., Dec. 8. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE​) to support firefighting efforts against the #LilacFire in northern San Diego County. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Bickel/Released)