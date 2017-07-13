(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    141st FSS trains at Farragut State Park

    FARRAGUT STATE PARK, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. William A Keele 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 141st Force Support Squadron from Fairchild Air Force Base executed a deployment exercise at Farragut State Park, Idaho July 11-13, 2017. They spent three days at Farragut for field training in a simulated deployed environment. The purpose of the training was to practice set up and tear down procedures for bare base operations as well as participate in team-building exercises.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 20:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 571673
    VIRIN: 170712-F-DV655-841
    Filename: DOD_105155303
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FARRAGUT STATE PARK, ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st FSS trains at Farragut State Park, by SSgt William A Keele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    141st Air Refueling Wing

