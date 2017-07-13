141st FSS trains at Farragut State Park

Airmen from the 141st Force Support Squadron from Fairchild Air Force Base executed a deployment exercise at Farragut State Park, Idaho July 11-13, 2017. They spent three days at Farragut for field training in a simulated deployed environment. The purpose of the training was to practice set up and tear down procedures for bare base operations as well as participate in team-building exercises.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2017 20:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|571673
|VIRIN:
|170712-F-DV655-841
|Filename:
|DOD_105155303
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FARRAGUT STATE PARK, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
