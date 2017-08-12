Marines Assist with Lilac Fire

Marines and aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for aerial firefighting support in Northern San Diego County. Two UH-1Y Venom from Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 267, refill their water buckets at Lake O’Neal aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., December 8, 2017. Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, sent two UH-1Y Venoms that can carry up to 320 gallons of water each to help contain the Lilac fire. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)
