    Marines Assist with Lilac Fire

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marines and aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for aerial firefighting support in Northern San Diego County. Two UH-1Y Venom from Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 267, refill their water buckets at Lake O’Neal aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., December 8, 2017. Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, sent two UH-1Y Venoms that can carry up to 320 gallons of water each to help contain the Lilac fire. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.08.2017 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 571664
    VIRIN: 171208-M-HU496-900
    Filename: DOD_105154985
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 141
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Assist with Lilac Fire, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircraft
    3d maw
    calfire
    hmla 267
    Usmccalfire2017
    USMCsupportCALFIRE
    Liliac Fire

