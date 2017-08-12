Marines Assist with Lilac Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/571664" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing are coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for aerial firefighting support in Northern San Diego County. Two UH-1Y Venom from Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 267, refill their water buckets at Lake O’Neal aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., December 8, 2017. Marine Corps Air Station, Camp Pendleton, sent two UH-1Y Venoms that can carry up to 320 gallons of water each to help contain the Lilac fire. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon)