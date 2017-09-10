Water is loaded onto an MH-60S Seahawk embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD3) and unloaded in Vieques, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of government response effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob A. Goff/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|557072
|VIRIN:
|171009-N-AY374-067
|Filename:
|DOD_104940425
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|VIEQUES AND CEIBA, PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Water is Unloaded in Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT