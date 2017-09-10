Water is Unloaded in Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Water is loaded onto an MH-60S Seahawk embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD3) and unloaded in Vieques, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of government response effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob A. Goff/Released)