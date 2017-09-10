(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Water is Unloaded in Puerto Rico

    VIEQUES AND CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    10.09.2017

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    Water is loaded onto an MH-60S Seahawk embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD3) and unloaded in Vieques, Puerto Rico. Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of government response effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob A. Goff/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 21:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 557072
    VIRIN: 171009-N-AY374-067
    Filename: DOD_104940425
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: VIEQUES AND CEIBA, PR
    Puerto Rico
    FEMA
    VIPR

