video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/557032" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 09, 2017) 1st Marine Division Band and high school students perform at the High School Band Challenge at the Golden Gate Park event during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. Bay Area high school bands competed at the event for prize money to support their school music programs. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasen Morenogarcia)