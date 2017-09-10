(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Marine Division Band and high school students perform at the High School Band Challenge

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2017

    Video by Seaman Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 09, 2017) 1st Marine Division Band and high school students perform at the High School Band Challenge at the Golden Gate Park event during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. Bay Area high school bands competed at the event for prize money to support their school music programs. Fleet week provides an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard team and to experience America's sea services. Fleet Week San Francisco will highlight naval personnel, equipment, technology, and capabilities, with an emphasis on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasen Morenogarcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division Band and high school students perform at the High School Band Challenge, by SN Jasen MorenoGarcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Marine Division Band
    FleetWeekSF
    High School Band Challenge

