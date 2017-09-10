(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS America Sailor calibrates resistor

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY, AT SEA

    10.09.2017

    USS America (LHA 6)

    171004-N-NJ416-001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 4, 2017) Aviation Electrician’s Technician Airman Angelou Daan, a Honolulu native, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), calibrates a decade resistor in the ship’s calibration lab. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arnesia McIntyre/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 557023
    VIRIN: 171004-N-NJ416-001
    Filename: DOD_104940106
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY, AT SEA
    USMC
    15th MEU
    amphibious assault ship
    amphibious ready group
    Sailors
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    ARG
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    area of operations
    CPR 3
    COMPHIBRON 3
    calibration lab
    calibrating
    LHA 6
    marine medium tiltrotor
    AMA
    USS America
    VMM 161
    AARG
    AMAARG
    commander amphibious squadron
    ; U.S. Navy
    ; America ARG
    decade resistor

    • LEAVE A COMMENT