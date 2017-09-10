USS America Sailor calibrates resistor

171004-N-NJ416-001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 4, 2017) Aviation Electrician’s Technician Airman Angelou Daan, a Honolulu native, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), calibrates a decade resistor in the ship’s calibration lab. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arnesia McIntyre/Released)
