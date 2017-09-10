USS America Sailor calibrates resistor

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





171004-N-NJ416-001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 4, 2017) Aviation Electrician’s Technician Airman Angelou Daan, a Honolulu native, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), calibrates a decade resistor in the ship’s calibration lab. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arnesia McIntyre/Released)