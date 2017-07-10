Response crews remove vessels displaced by Hurricane Irma in Florida waterways

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission oversee the removal process of a displaced vessel near Marco Island, Florida, Oct. 7, 2017. After dewatering the vessel, it was placed in tow and taken to a staging area in Naples, Florida, where it will remain for approximately 30 days in anticipation of its owner claiming it. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert.