1LT Giovany Velazquez talks about his experience after loosing everything during Hurricane Maria.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 17:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|556983
|VIRIN:
|171009-A-IQ017-770
|Filename:
|DOD_104939934
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Working for Puerto Rico, by SGT Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
