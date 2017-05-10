(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Forward Responds to Hurricanes

    PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Forward was diverted from a counter drug operation to respond to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane response. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556942
    VIRIN: 171009-G-NY896-1004
    Filename: DOD_104939467
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Forward Responds to Hurricanes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Puerto Rico
    humanitarian aid
    Hurricane Harvey
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria
    VIPR

