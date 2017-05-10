The Coast Guard Cutter Forward was diverted from a counter drug operation to respond to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane response. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556942
|VIRIN:
|171009-G-NY896-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_104939467
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Forward Responds to Hurricanes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT