Coast Guard Cutter Forward Responds to Hurricanes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556942" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard Cutter Forward was diverted from a counter drug operation to respond to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. As part of the Department of Homeland Security team, the Coast Guard is linked directly to FEMA and the overall federal hurricane response. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Flores.