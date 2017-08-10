U.S. Army Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion, a power generation battalion assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, take a ferry to the island of Vieques and install a generator for a water treatment facility, Oct. 8, 2017, Puerto Rico. Drinking water is being restored. The U.S. Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority drinking water system is back online. (US Air Force video by Master Sergeant Joshua Demotts and Airman First Class Franklin E. S. Harris Jr.)
This work, Hurricane Maria: Water Treatment for Vieques, by MSgt Joshua DeMotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
