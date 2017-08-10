(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Maria: Water Treatment for Vieques

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua DeMotts 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 249th Engineering Battalion, a power generation battalion assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, take a ferry to the island of Vieques and install a generator for a water treatment facility, Oct. 8, 2017, Puerto Rico. Drinking water is being restored. The U.S. Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority drinking water system is back online. (US Air Force video by Master Sergeant Joshua Demotts and Airman First Class Franklin E. S. Harris Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556932
    VIRIN: 171008-F-FH950-5001
    Filename: DOD_104939430
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PUERTO RICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Maria: Water Treatment for Vieques, by MSgt Joshua DeMotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Water
    Treatment
    Water Treatment
    Generator
    Ferry
    Maria
    1CTCS
    ComCam
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Vieques
    VIPR
    Hurricane Mariaa
    Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT