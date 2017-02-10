A U.S. Marines Corps CH53, Sikorsky Sea Stallion heavy-lift transport helicopter, lifts five-ton Jersey barriers into the Guajataca Dam, in Guajataca, PuertoRico, Monday. USACE is assisting the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority in efforts to reduce the risk from Guajataca Dam to downstream communities by performing structural assessments, and planning and coordinating aircraft, equipment and materials to temporarily shore up the damaged spillway.
The emergency repairs to the dam is an interagency effort to mitigate damages caused by the heavy rains and inflows from HurricaneMaria. This emergency effort will be followed by a temporary and finally permanent fix in the future.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556927
|VIRIN:
|171002-A-AZ289-867
|Filename:
|DOD_104939380
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|ISABELA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reducing the Risk at the Guajataca Dam, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
