    Reducing the Risk at the Guajataca Dam

    ISABELA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers SouthAtlantic Division

    A U.S. Marines Corps CH53, Sikorsky Sea Stallion heavy-lift transport helicopter, lifts five-ton Jersey barriers into the Guajataca Dam, in Guajataca, PuertoRico, Monday. USACE is assisting the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority in efforts to reduce the risk from Guajataca Dam to downstream communities by performing structural assessments, and planning and coordinating aircraft, equipment and materials to temporarily shore up the damaged spillway.
    The emergency repairs to the dam is an interagency effort to mitigate damages caused by the heavy rains and inflows from HurricaneMaria. This emergency effort will be followed by a temporary and finally permanent fix in the future.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556927
    VIRIN: 171002-A-AZ289-867
    Filename: DOD_104939380
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: ISABELA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Reducing the Risk at the Guajataca Dam, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    helicopter
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    emergency operations
    spillway
    PuertoRico
    HurricaneMaria
    Guajataca Dam
    Guajataca
    PuertoRicoSeLevanta
    U.S. Marine Corps CH53
    Sikorsky Sea Stallion
    five-ton Jersey barriers
    Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
    interagency FEMA
    AEE

