Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility attend the Basic Leader Course (BLC) held at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, a 23 day-long course that trains specialists, corporals, and sergeants in the fundamentals of leadership. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2017 04:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|556902
|VIRIN:
|170929-A-AB787-515
|Filename:
|DOD_104939091
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Future, Junior NCO's Train to Become Army Leaders, by CPL Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
