(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Future, Junior NCO's Train to Become Army Leaders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    09.29.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jaccob Hearn 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility attend the Basic Leader Course (BLC) held at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, a 23 day-long course that trains specialists, corporals, and sergeants in the fundamentals of leadership. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 04:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556902
    VIRIN: 170929-A-AB787-515
    Filename: DOD_104939091
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future, Junior NCO's Train to Become Army Leaders, by CPL Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Camp Buehring
    CENTCOM
    leader
    NCO
    1st TSC
    135th ESC
    Alabama National Guard
    Kuwait
    Non-Commissioned Officer
    Army
    training
    Army National Guard
    NCOA
    ARCENT
    BLC
    Basic Leadership Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT