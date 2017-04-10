(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSG11 Change of Command

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.04.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 4, 2017) Rear Adm. Gregory Harris relieved Rear Adm. Bill Byrne as commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 during a change of command ceremony on the fo'c'sle of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While in the region, the ship and strike group are conducting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserve freedom of navigation, and maintain the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deanna C. Gonzales/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 07:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 556891
    VIRIN: 171004-N-FO714-0001
    Filename: DOD_104939041
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Hometown: BRYN MAWR, PA, US
    Hometown: PACIFICA, CA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG11 Change of Command, by PO3 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    Sailors
    Change of command
    CSG11
    RDML Bill Byrne
    RDML Gregory Harris

