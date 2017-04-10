CSG11 Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 4, 2017) Rear Adm. Gregory Harris relieved Rear Adm. Bill Byrne as commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 during a change of command ceremony on the fo'c'sle of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While in the region, the ship and strike group are conducting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserve freedom of navigation, and maintain the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Deanna C. Gonzales/Released)