    Soldiers of the 135th ESC Prepare for Deployment at Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jaccob Hearn 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 135th ESC spent their time at Fort Hood, Texas to prepare for deployment to the CENTCOM AOR (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2017
    Date Posted: 10.09.2017 02:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 556888
    VIRIN: 170825-A-AB787-270
    Filename: DOD_104938960
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of the 135th ESC Prepare for Deployment at Fort Hood, by CPL Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    CENTCOM
    135th ESC
    Alabama National Guard
    training
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    MRX

