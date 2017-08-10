An MH-53E Sea Dragon lifts jersey barriers to use in the stabilization of the Guajataca Dam spillway in Guajataca, Puerto Rico Oct. 8, 2017. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assisting the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority in efforts to reduce the risk from Guajataca Dam to downstream communities by performing structural assessments, and planning and coordinating aircraft, equipment and materials to temporarily shore up the damaged spillway.The emergency repairs to the dam is an interagency effort to mitigate damages caused by the heavy rains and inflows from Hurricane Maria. This emergency effort will be followed by a temporary and finally permanent fix in the future.
(U.S. Air Force video by Capt. David J. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 22:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556869
|VIRIN:
|171008-F-LP903-684
|Filename:
|DOD_104938782
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|GUAJATACA, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dam Repair, by Capt. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
