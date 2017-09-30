ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2017) -- Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department conduct a rigid hull inflatable boat training evolution. Ford is currently underway conducting testing and evaluation operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Liz Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 20:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556844
|VIRIN:
|170930-N-ES536-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938523
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RHIB Operations, by PO1 Jonathan Pankau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT