    America’s Army Reserve Solders run in 33rd Annual Army Ten-Miler

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Mark Bell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Maj. Fredrick Moss, from U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks about his experience participating in the 33rd Annual Army Ten-Miler, held Oct. 8, 2017 in Washington, D.C. 35,000 runners participated in the race which is sponsored by the The U.S. Army Military District of Washington. 

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 19:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 556821
    VIRIN: 171008-A-IL196-002
    Filename: DOD_104938272
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Army Reserve Solders run in 33rd Annual Army Ten-Miler, by MSG Mark Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10 miler
    pentagon
    ausa
    atm
    u.s. army reserve command
    usarc
    usar
    race
    army ten miler
    Washington D.C.
    80th training command
    Sherb sentell

