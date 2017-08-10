America’s Army Reserve Solders run in 33rd Annual Army Ten-Miler

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Maj. Fredrick Moss, from U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks about his experience participating in the 33rd Annual Army Ten-Miler, held Oct. 8, 2017 in Washington, D.C. 35,000 runners participated in the race which is sponsored by the The U.S. Army Military District of Washington.