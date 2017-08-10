Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands delivers aid to residents of Dominica

U.S. service members with Joint Task Force - Leeward Islands and members of the U.S. Agency for International Development have been delivering humanitarian relief supplies to the people of Dominica since Sept. 26, 2017. In that time, JTF - LI has helped USAID deliver over 75 metric tons of relief commodities. At the request of USAID, JTF-LI has deployed aircraft and service members to assist in delivering relief supplies to Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The task force is a U.S. military unit composed of Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen, and represents U.S. Southern Command’s primary response to the hurricanes that have affected the eastern Caribbean. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi)
