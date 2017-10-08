F-22s from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, arrive in Europe for a flying training deployment with NATO Allies and European partners. They will also forward deploy to other NATO bases as a demonstration of the United States' commitment to its NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556796
|VIRIN:
|171008-F-LT958-604
|Filename:
|DOD_104938106
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 Europe FTD 2017 B-Roll Stringer, by SSgt Armando Aparicio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT