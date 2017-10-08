(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-22 Europe FTD 2017 B-Roll Stringer

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Armando Aparicio 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-22s from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, arrive in Europe for a flying training deployment with NATO Allies and European partners. They will also forward deploy to other NATO bases as a demonstration of the United States' commitment to its NATO allies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556796
    VIRIN: 171008-F-LT958-604
    Filename: DOD_104938106
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NATO
    USAFE
    F-22
    Europe
    Raptor
    EUCOM
    OTAN

