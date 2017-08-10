Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Krowel, helicopter mechanic, lowers Petty Officer 3rd Class James Epperson, rescue swimmer, from a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to deliver food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria near Utuado, Puerto Rico, Oct. 8, 2017. Air Station Borinquen has been helping deliver relief supplies to remote areas stranded by mudslides and washed-out roads. U.S. Coast Guard video
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556793
|VIRIN:
|171007-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938097
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|UTUADO, PR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard delivers relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT