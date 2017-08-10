(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard delivers relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

    UTUADO, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Krowel, helicopter mechanic, lowers Petty Officer 3rd Class James Epperson, rescue swimmer, from a Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to deliver food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria near Utuado, Puerto Rico, Oct. 8, 2017. Air Station Borinquen has been helping deliver relief supplies to remote areas stranded by mudslides and washed-out roads. U.S. Coast Guard video

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    USCG
    Hurricane Maria
    Hurricane-Maria

