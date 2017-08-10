A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen, Puerto Rico, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew delivers food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria near Isabela on Oct. 8, 2017. Air Station Borinquen has been helping deliver relief supplies to remote areas stranded by mudslides and washed-out roads. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Hornbruch.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556772
|VIRIN:
|171008-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104938028
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ISABELA, PR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard helicopter crew delivers food and water to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, by PO3 Eric Woodall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT