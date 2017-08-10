A congressional delegation met with leaders in Puerto Rico to discuss continued aid for the hurricane-ravaged island. The Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services increased medical and infrastructure support.
|10.08.2017
|10.08.2017 13:41
|Newscasts
|556767
|171008-F-UO644-132
|DOD_104938005
|00:00:40
|SAN JUAN, PR
This work, Congressional Leaders Tour Puerto Rico, DoD and HHS Increase Support, by SrA Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
