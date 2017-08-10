(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Congressional Leaders Tour Puerto Rico, DoD and HHS Increase Support

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Carroll 

    DoD News         

    A congressional delegation met with leaders in Puerto Rico to discuss continued aid for the hurricane-ravaged island. The Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services increased medical and infrastructure support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 13:41
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    This work, Congressional Leaders Tour Puerto Rico, DoD and HHS Increase Support, by SrA Andrew Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD News

