    USS John S McCain being moved in Preparation for on Load to the Heavy Lift Vessel MV Treasure

    10.08.2017

    Timelapse video showing the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) being moved in preparation for on load to the heavy lift vessel MV Treasure. Treasure will transport McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repairs. John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore on Aug. 21. Investigations are underway to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556754
    Filename: DOD_104937992
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location:
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS John S McCain
    MV Treasure

