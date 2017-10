USS John S McCain being moved in Preparation for on Load to the Heavy Lift Vessel MV Treasure

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Timelapse video showing the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) being moved in preparation for on load to the heavy lift vessel MV Treasure. Treasure will transport McCain to Fleet Activities Yokosuka for repairs. John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore on Aug. 21. Investigations are underway to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)