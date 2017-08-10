(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MH-53E Sea Dragon Helicopter Transports Barriers to Help Repair the Guajataca Dam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUEBRADILLAS, PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Media Content Services           

    An MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to the "Vanguard" of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14) attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transports concrete barriers to help repair the Guajataca Dam in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. Wasp is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2017
    Date Posted: 10.08.2017 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556747
    VIRIN: 171007-N-BD308-1001
    Filename: DOD_104937946
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: QUEBRADILLAS, PR 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MH-53E Sea Dragon Helicopter Transports Barriers to Help Repair the Guajataca Dam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    helicopter
    MH
    Quebradillas
    Hurricane Maria
    Guajataca Dam

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT