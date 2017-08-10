An MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to the "Vanguard" of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 (HM-14) attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transports concrete barriers to help repair the Guajataca Dam in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico. Wasp is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2017 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556747
|VIRIN:
|171007-N-BD308-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104937946
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|QUEBRADILLAS, PR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MH-53E Sea Dragon Helicopter Transports Barriers to Help Repair the Guajataca Dam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT