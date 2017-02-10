(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP Deploys Additional Black Hawk Helicopters to Puerto Rico to Aid in Humanitarian Relief

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2017

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Caribbean-based Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE) maintenance staff, and U.S. Air Force (USAF) personnel offload CBP Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawks from a C-5 aircraft, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 
