Caribbean-based Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE) maintenance staff, and U.S. Air Force (USAF) personnel offload CBP Air and Marine Operations UH-60 Black Hawks from a C-5 aircraft, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 23:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556714
|VIRIN:
|101707-A-BF123-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104937619
|Length:
|00:11:34
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Deploys Additional Black Hawk Helicopters to Puerto Rico to Aid in Humanitarian Relief, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
