Humanitarian Village at Fleet Week San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2017) Seabees and Marines explain and demonstrate humanitarian aid and disaster response cababilities at the Humanitarian Assistance Village at Marina Green during Fleet Week San Francisco 2017. Fleet Week offers the public an opportunity to meet Sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard, and gain a better understanding of how sea services support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)
|10.07.2017
|10.07.2017 20:54
|B-Roll
|556710
|171007-N-SF984-001
|DOD_104937519
|00:01:58
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|4
|0
|0
|0
