Air Station Kodiak locates, hoists overdue hunter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/556707" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew locates and hoists a 41-year old hunter from Raspberry Island, Alaska, Oct. 7, 2017. The Alaska State Troopers requested Coast Guard assistance in locating the hunter after he was reported two hours overdue by his hunting party. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak.