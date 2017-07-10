Air Station Kodiak locates, hoists overdue hunter

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew locates and hoists a 41-year old hunter from Raspberry Island, Alaska, Oct. 7, 2017. The Alaska State Troopers requested Coast Guard assistance in locating the hunter after he was reported two hours overdue by his hunting party. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 21:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|AK, US
