    Air Station Kodiak locates, hoists overdue hunter

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew locates and hoists a 41-year old hunter from Raspberry Island, Alaska, Oct. 7, 2017. The Alaska State Troopers requested Coast Guard assistance in locating the hunter after he was reported two hours overdue by his hunting party. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Kodiak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556707
    VIRIN: 191007-G-G0217-001
    Filename: DOD_104937504
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Station Kodiak locates, hoists overdue hunter, by PO1 Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    Air Station Kodiak
    missing
    hunter
    overdue hunter

