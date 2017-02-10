(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP Transports Former Surgeon General to Puerto Rico as part of Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2017

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO), facilitated the transport of the 14th Surgeon General of the United States, to Puerto Rico. Antonia C. Novello, a Puerto Rico native, will provide medical assistance while in Puerto Rico. She was the U.S. Surgeon General from 1990-1993. Novello boarded an AMO P-3 Long Range Tracker aircraft that transported supplies to Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 22:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 556705
    VIRIN: 171007-A-BF123-003
    Filename: DOD_104937490
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Transports Former Surgeon General to Puerto Rico as part of Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    P-3
    AMo
    cbpmaria
    VIPR
    Antonia Novello

