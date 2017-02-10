U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO), facilitated the transport of the 14th Surgeon General of the United States, to Puerto Rico. Antonia C. Novello, a Puerto Rico native, will provide medical assistance while in Puerto Rico. She was the U.S. Surgeon General from 1990-1993. Novello boarded an AMO P-3 Long Range Tracker aircraft that transported supplies to Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2017 22:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|556705
|VIRIN:
|171007-A-BF123-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104937490
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Transports Former Surgeon General to Puerto Rico as part of Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
