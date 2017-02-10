CBP Transports Former Surgeon General to Puerto Rico as part of Hurricane Maria Relief Efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO), facilitated the transport of the 14th Surgeon General of the United States, to Puerto Rico. Antonia C. Novello, a Puerto Rico native, will provide medical assistance while in Puerto Rico. She was the U.S. Surgeon General from 1990-1993. Novello boarded an AMO P-3 Long Range Tracker aircraft that transported supplies to Puerto Rico.