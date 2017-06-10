Hurricane Maria Relief

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Lieutenant Greg Gutierrez from the 198th Airlift Squadron explains how his crew delivered generators and hurricane relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Andrews Air Force Base. Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. US military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts.