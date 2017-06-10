(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane Maria Relief

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.06.2017

    156th Airlift Wing

    First Lieutenant Greg Gutierrez from the 198th Airlift Squadron explains how his crew delivered generators and hurricane relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico from Andrews Air Force Base. Hurricane Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and affected islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. US military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2017
    Date Posted: 10.07.2017 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    156th Airlift Wing
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    USAF
    WC-130H
    Hurricane Maria
    Muniz ANGB
    Hurricanve Maria

